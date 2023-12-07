The former Newcastle goalkeeper believes that Eddie Howe doesn’t need to look far to find Nick Pope’s replacement.

The English goalkeeper dislocated his shoulder during his side’s 1-0 win against Manchester United last weekend after diving to save a shot.

The Newcastle manager then revealed earlier this week that Pope would be out for at least ‘four months’ and has to undergo surgery on the shoulder.

This has sparked multiple transfer rumours about a potential replacement for the English goalkeeper with the names of Aaron Ramsdale and Davi de Gea circulating.

But according to former Newcastle goalkeeper, Rob Elliot, Pope’s replacement is already at the club in the form of Martin Dubravka.

“Martin ticks all of the boxes for me,” he told NewcastleWorld.

“Yes, Popey has been absolutely tremendous since he came in. But when you’ve got someone like Martin there, he is here for this reason.”

The Slovakian international has been at the club since 2018 and spent six months of last season on loan at Manchester United.

But failed to really push himself into either side when given the opportunity, with the injury to Pope this could be the perfect chance to come into the team and impress.