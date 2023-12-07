Arsenal tracking wonderkid ahead of potential transfer, he previously had trial with Man United

Arsenal are reportedly tracking an American wonderkid who once had a trial with Manchester United’s youth team.

The Gunners are said to be keeping a close eye on rising Hajduk Split star Rokas Pukstas, who has been compared to Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Muller, according to the Sun.

Pukstas looks like he has a big future in the game and it will be interesting to see if we soon find that Arsenal make more concrete efforts to lure the 19-year-old attacking midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.

It’s previously been reported by Dalmatinski Portal that Pukstas had a brief spell with Man Utd, though it remains to be seen if the Red Devils retain any interest in his progress since then.

Still, it could get interesting if Pukstas ends up at Arsenal and proves to be a success, as it will mean United clearly overlooked a hugely promising young talent when they had the chance.

Gabriel Martinelli also had a trial at MUFC as a youngster, and is now one of Mikel Arteta’s side’s most important players.