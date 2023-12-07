Steve Cooper on brink of being sacked as Nottingham Forest manager

Reports now suggest that Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is on the brink of being sacked by the club following their latest humiliating defeat.

Forest were thrashed 5-0 by Fulham yesterday as they struggle to get out of their recent slump, and it seems Cooper may now be running out of chances to turn things around.

Although Cooper will no doubt be a popular figure for doing such fine work during his time as Forest boss, there is a clear need to improve quickly if the club want to survive in the Premier League this season.

Football Insider reports that Cooper seems aware of whispers that his time is now up, so it might not be long before we hear something more official.