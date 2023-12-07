Tributes pour in as popular talkSPORT commentator dies aged 45

Some sad news was announced yesterday as popular talkSPORT commentator Russell Hargreaves has died at the age of 45, with tributes pouring in from his colleagues and others in the industry.

Hargreaves covered a variety of different sports for talkSPORT over the years, with his colleague Sean O’Brien expressing his sadness with a touching tribute.

He said: “Nobody was better at finding the right words than Russ. Words were his thing. They are what we do. But right now, I can’t find any.

“You see, these words are supposed to honour the death of a close friend, gone far too soon.

“And it feels like they never got round to making the right ones to describe what he meant.

“But Russ would know what to say. It was one of many enviable talents for a man who emerged from Cambridge University with a Classics degree and an encyclopaedic knowledge of every sport.

“He was a broadcasting genius. Watching him do radio was mesmeric, like a Roger Federer backhand, or Tiger Woods from the middle of the fairway.”