Tottenham vs West Ham confirmed team news: Romero returns

Tottenham will be looking to end a run of four winless games on Thursday night as the North London club welcome West Ham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made a flying start to their Premier League campaign but a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea changed the path of their season. Not only did Spurs lose their first game of the season to their rivals, but the clash saw James Maddison and Micky van de Ven come off with serious injuries.

This has resulted in Tottenham failing to win any of their last four matches and Postecoglou’s team have dropped from the top of the table to fifth.

Spurs will be looking to end that run tonight and their Australian coach has made two changes to the team that drew 3-3 with Man City last time out.

Cristian Romero returns from suspension and replaces Emerson Royal at centre-back, while Bryan Gil comes out of the team for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

As for West Ham, the Hammers have been up and down this season and currently sit ninth in the Premier League standings.

David Moyes is currently having to cope without a striker but the Scottish coach’s side have picked up seven points from their last three matches.

Last time out, West Ham drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace having gifted the Eagles an equalising goal and will not want to make similar mistakes against Tottenham on Thursday night.

The Hammers will be confident of getting a result in North London and have also made two changes to the side that drew last weekend.

There is a change in goal with Areola coming out for Fabianski, while Kurt Zouma returns to captain the side taking the place of Mavropanos at centre-back.