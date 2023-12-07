Tottenham want England ace to replace Micky van de Ven in January

Losing Micky van de Ven to injury was always going to be the cruellest of blows to a Tottenham Hotspur side that had begun the 2023/24 Premier League season brilliantly.

The young Dutchman had played a pivotal role in getting Spurs to the top of the table and helping to breathe new life into Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Since his and team-mate James Maddison’s injuries, Spurs have slipped down the table, though a creditable 3-3 draw up at Man City shows that the Australian has got the north Londoners playing a much more exciting brand of football then his predecessors.

With Premier Injuries estimating that van de Ven won’t be back until January 14 at the very earliest, Tottenham are reported to be looking for cover for him.

According to talkSPORT, Spurs are targeting two-cap England international, Ben Godfrey, who is out of favour at current club, Everton.

It’s believed that the Toffees are open to selling the player although there is no mention of a fee that would be acceptable to them at this stage.

From Postecoglou’s point of view, if he’s able to secure an international class player for a relatively low fee, to provide competition for places if nothing else, it has to be a deal worth doing.