Transfer Insider says Man United could sign 18-goal striker for just £15m in January

Man United are in the market for a striker in January and one transfer insider states that Erik ten Hag could get one of the best in Europe this season for just £15m.

Many football fans would not have heard the name Serhou Guirassy before this campaign but the striker has been on fire for Stuttgart and has helped them up to third place in the Bundesliga – five points from league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old has scored 18 goals and assisted a further two across 13 matches and it could have been more if it wasn’t for a hamstring injury.

This has attracted interest from several clubs and Man United are one of the frontrunners for the Stuttgart star says one transfer insider.

Writing in his Football Insider column, Pete O’Rourke says the Manchester club and Newcastle are leading the race for the signature of Guirassy during the January transfer window.

The journalist says that both Premier League clubs are not put off by him going to the African Cup of Nations in January as he can be signed for just £15m, which is the striker’s release clause.

This makes Guirassy a very affordable option for either club and it would help take some of the pressure off Rasmus Hojlund and Alexander Isak to score the goals for their teams.