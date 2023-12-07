Video: Cristian Romero scores fantastic header to give Tottenham the lead

The Argentine defender has marked his return to the Spurs side with a beautiful goal against West Ham.

Cristian Romero was hit with a three-game ban after his straight red card against Chelsea with his side going on to lose the match, 4-1.

With all their injury concerns, Ange Postecoglou would’ve been delighted to see the central defender return and give his side a crucial early lead against the Hammers.

Romero rose high and nodded a looping header past Lukasz Fabianski into the far corner.