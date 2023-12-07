Video: Everton score 96th-minute goal to confirm Newcastle hammering

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Everton have produced a huge result at Goodison Park on Thursday night as the Toffees hammered Newcastle 3-0 to climb out of the relegation zone. 

Kieran Trippier gave Sean Dyche’s side a helping hand on the night, producing two mistakes that resulted in goals.

In minute 79, the Newcastle defender made a mistake on the ball which gave it straight to Dwight McNeil. The winger carried the ball up the pitch and produced a rocket of a shot to make it 1-0.

Seven minutes later, the right-back did it again. The England star tried to play a pass back but it was short and that allowed Jack Harrison to run down the wing before cutting it back to Doucoure to double Sean Dyche’s team’s lead.

A third was added in extra time as Beto slotted home to top off a magical night for Everton.

Pictures from Amazon Prime and + Sport360.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: James Ward-Prowse gives West Ham the lead after defensive error
Video: Nightmare night for Newcastle’s Trippier as defender makes second costly mistake
Video: Jarrod Bowen brings West Ham level with ruthless finish
More Stories Beto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.