Video: Everton score 96th-minute goal to confirm Newcastle hammering

Everton have produced a huge result at Goodison Park on Thursday night as the Toffees hammered Newcastle 3-0 to climb out of the relegation zone.

Kieran Trippier gave Sean Dyche’s side a helping hand on the night, producing two mistakes that resulted in goals.

In minute 79, the Newcastle defender made a mistake on the ball which gave it straight to Dwight McNeil. The winger carried the ball up the pitch and produced a rocket of a shot to make it 1-0.

Seven minutes later, the right-back did it again. The England star tried to play a pass back but it was short and that allowed Jack Harrison to run down the wing before cutting it back to Doucoure to double Sean Dyche’s team’s lead.

A third was added in extra time as Beto slotted home to top off a magical night for Everton.

Everton make it three! ??? Beto seals things up at Goodison Park#PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/lO5uwxOwTD — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 7, 2023

Beto makes it 3 for Everton. pic.twitter.com/wVFrCJsf4U — Bluekipper.com (@bluekippercom) December 7, 2023

Pictures from Amazon Prime and + Sport360.