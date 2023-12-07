Video: James Ward-Prowse gives West Ham the lead after defensive error

James Ward-Prowse grabbed his third Premier League goal of the season to put his side 2-1 up against Tottenham Hotspur.

With players returning to the squad and off the back of their shock draw with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur fans would’ve hoped that their side could return to winning ways against West Ham.

They got off to a flying start like they usually do when Cristian Romero headed home from a corner.

But Jarrod Bowen levelled just after the break before Ward-Prowse pounced on a defensive mistake to punish Ange Postecoglou’s side.