Video: Jarrod Bowen brings West Ham level with ruthless finish

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

The English winger has levelled things up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a fortunate bounce.

After spending the majority of the first 45 minutes on the back foot, David Moyes’ side has started this second half on fire.

After finding himself just outside the Spurs penalty area, Mohammed Kudus shifted the ball onto his left foot and released a fierce shot.

The ball was blocked but after two lucky bounces, it rolled to the feet of Jarrod Bowen who rifled it into the roof of the net.

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.

More Stories Jarrod Bowen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.