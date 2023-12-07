Video: Nightmare night for Newcastle’s Trippier as defender makes second costly mistake

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle were defeated 3-0 by Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday night and the second goal of the game was assisted once again by Kieran Trippier. 

Everton were the better of the two sides throughout the clash and took the lead after 79 minutes. Trippier made a mistake on the ball which gave it straight to Dwight McNeil. The winger carried the ball up the pitch and produced a rocket of a shot to make it 1-0.

Seven minutes later, the right-back did it again. Trippier tried to play a pass back but it was short and that allowed Jack Harrison to run down the wing before cutting it back to Doucoure to double Sean Dyche’s team’s lead.

It has been a horror night for the Newcastle right-back and he will want to forget it soon.

Pictures from Amazon Prime and + Sport360.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jarrod Bowen brings West Ham level with ruthless finish
Why Aston Villa should be considered as genuine Premier League title contenders
Alan Shearer slams Arsenal star after Luton performance
More Stories Abdoulaye Doucoure Keiran Tripper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.