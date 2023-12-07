Video: Nightmare night for Newcastle’s Trippier as defender makes second costly mistake

Newcastle were defeated 3-0 by Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday night and the second goal of the game was assisted once again by Kieran Trippier.

Everton were the better of the two sides throughout the clash and took the lead after 79 minutes. Trippier made a mistake on the ball which gave it straight to Dwight McNeil. The winger carried the ball up the pitch and produced a rocket of a shot to make it 1-0.

Seven minutes later, the right-back did it again. Trippier tried to play a pass back but it was short and that allowed Jack Harrison to run down the wing before cutting it back to Doucoure to double Sean Dyche’s team’s lead.

It has been a horror night for the Newcastle right-back and he will want to forget it soon.

It's two for Everton! ?? There's another defensive mistake from Kieran Trippier and this time it's Abdoulaye Doucouré who puts the ball in the back of the net ?#PLonPrime #EVENEW pic.twitter.com/DpZZQQBSr7 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 7, 2023

