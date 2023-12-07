Vinicius Jr drops Aston Villa comment on Instagram after City win

Aston Villa’s win over Man City on Wednesday night was one for the ages.

It was the Villains first triumph over the Cityzens in 13 attempts, and also Unai Emery’s first win over Pep Guardiola in 13 tries.

In truth, the match was so one-sided that the 1-0 scoreline really flattered the visitors. City were well beaten and they knew it too.

Match-winning duties on the night fell to Leon Bailey, and the noise from the Villa Park stands that greeted his goal had to be heard to be believed.

Chief tormentor, however, was the excellent Douglas Luiz, who came close to getting on the score sheet himself on a couple of occasions.

The Brazilian was a menace for City’s midfield and his performance even saw Real Madrid ace, Vinicius Junior, send a comment to his countryman’s Instagram account for him to see.

According to Aston Villa News, it simply labelled him a ‘player,’ and that has to be seen as high praise indeed from the Champions League winner.

The way that Unai Emery’s side are going, they could well end up facing Vinicius Junior and his Los Blancos colleagues in next year’s competition.

Currently in third in the Premier League after leapfrogging City thanks to the win, Villa are just two points behind Liverpool and four points off of Arsenal in top spot – who they play this coming weekend.