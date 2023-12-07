West Ham are ‘very serious’ about sealing bargain deal for striker rivalling Harry Kane

Wets Ham is reportedly ‘very serious’ about signing a Bundesliga striker who almost has as many goals as Harry Kane.

David Moyes’ side has done brilliantly so far this season as they are fighting both on a domestic and European front.

But more games have led to a more fatigued squad and injuries, which has hurt them in key areas of their team, particularly their attacking department.

Michail Antonio has been watching on front the sideline after he picked up a knee injury during international duty while Danny Ings has failed to replace his goals.

It seems like if they were to dip into the market next month they would be targeting a striker and according to German outlet BILD via Hammers News, they are ‘very serious’ about signing Serhou Guirassy.

The Stuttgart striker has shocked everybody with his incredible start to the season after scoring 18 goals in just 13 games for his side.

His 16 goals in the Bundesliga are only second to that of Kane who has amassed 18 for Bayern Munich since making the move in the summer.

Guirassy could be available for as little as £15m next month according to reports, making him an absolute bargain of a deal for the Hammers.