Barcelona to make shock offer for Everton midfielder

Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on Everton’s Amadou Onana as a potential midfield addition in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Onana, a standout performer for Everton under Sean Dyche, has played a pivotal role in the team’s midfield and contributed significantly to keeping them in the Premier League last season. The Catalan giants are considering Onana as part of their plans to strengthen the squad, per a report from Mundo Deportivo.

The Everton midfielder, is drawing interest not only from Manchester United but also from La Liga giants Barcelona, who are reportedly seeking a powerful midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window. Onana, who has a contract with Everton until 2027, is included in Barcelona’s list of potential targets.

It does speak volumes about not only the performances of Onana, but the man-management of Sean Dyche. Before Dyche came in, Everton supporters were talking about how poor the midfielder had been performing. But, the former Burnley manager has worked wonders, especially with the Toffees midfield.

If Onana continues to perform at a high level then Everton are expected to command a premium fee for the talented powerhouse midfielder, as they would not want to lose one of their key chess pieces who has a bright future ahead of him.