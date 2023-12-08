“I’ve been told” – Sidwell claims 40-year-old could replace Moyes at West Ham

Steve Sidwell has mentioned a potential candidate for West Ham United to replace David Moyes.

According to the former Chelsea midfielder, insiders have informed him that West Ham is considering Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil.

Sidwell discussed this on the That Peter Crouch Podcast, revealing that sources suggest West Ham, having recently secured a victory, is impressed by O’Neil, who previously played for the London club from 2011 to 2013.

Moyes’s contract with West Ham expires at the end of the season, while Gary O’Neil took on the role of Wolves boss in August 2023. The details of the conversation between Steve Sidwell and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Peter Crouch unfolded as follows.

Sidwell: “Big shout out to Gary O’Neil because going in there before the season starts, stamping his authority.”

Crouch: “He looks good, doesn’t he?”

Sidwell: “He looks really good. From my insiders, the horse whisperer, he could be a shoo-in at West Ham!”

Crouch: “I think that’s a great shout, you know.”

Chris Stark: “Have you heard something?”

Sidwell: “I mean…”

At 40 years old, O’Neil is considered one of the best young British managers, showcasing his managerial prowess with a successful stint at Bournemouth. Despite being let go, he played a crucial role in ensuring Bournemouth’s top-flight status. In addition, what he has done at Wolves this season has been outstanding; he’s taken a team tipped to be in a relegation scrap and rocketed them up the table.