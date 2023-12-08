Leeds ace wants to join Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

Illan Meslier’s impressive resurgence at Leeds United this season has caught the attention of clubs, with Inter Milan previously linked and now Bayern Munich closely monitoring his performances.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper experienced a mixed spell at Leeds, initially making a significant impact after replacing Kiko Casilla and contributing to their promotion.

However, the subsequent two seasons brought challenges, including relegation, and Meslier spent the final four games of the previous season on the bench. Despite this, Meslier opted to stay, and his current season showcases a return to excellent form, earning praise from manager Daniel Farke.

With just 20 goals conceded in 19 games and six clean sheets, Meslier’s standout performances have drawn interest from top clubs, including Bayern Munich, per sport.fr

At the age of 23, Meslier has amassed an impressive 175 games as a goalkeeper, a remarkable feat in itself. He holds records in the Premier League, notably becoming the youngest goalkeeper to reach 100 appearances in the league.

The Frenchman is quite a rarity because he’s relatively an experienced shot-stopper whilst still being young enough to develop further. We’ve seen his improvements over the years at Elland Road, but if he was to make a move to a big club I think they could further his abilities.