Arsenal could have the best midfield in the world if they sign Odegaard 2.0

Arsenal appears to be regaining their attacking prowess, blending last season’s flair with newfound midfield and defensive stability.

Despite conceding three goals in the Premier League match against Luton Town, Declan Rice’s last-second winner showcased the team’s resilience under Mikel Arteta.

Exciting rumours now connect Arsenal to Nicolo Barella, a player often compared to the former Real Madrid midfielder, adding to the anticipation among Gooners.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal is keen to strengthen its midfield in 2024, with Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan being among the preferred players.

While recent discussions haven’t specified the potential cost, earlier reports during Liverpool’s interest suggested Inter valued Barella at approximately £69m.

The Premier League boasts a wealth of exceptional midfielders, with nearly every team featuring at least one player capable of being a genuine game-changer. But Nicolo Barella’s quality is underscored by the fact that FBref ranks the Norwegian as the second most similar player to him in Europe’s top five leagues.

If Arsenal were to secure the services of the Italian international then they could arguably have the best midfield in the world, at least on paper, already having a world-class holding midfielder in Declan Rice and a playmaker in Odegaard.