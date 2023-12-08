Chelsea could be set for huge boost with 26-year-old nearing a return

Without the 10-point deduction, Everton would be ahead of Chelsea in the standings when they face off at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees, under Sean Dyche’s influence, have been performing well, cruising past Newcastle and boasting a strong record in their last few matches. This poses a concern for Chelsea, given their current struggles and a less-than-stellar history in this fixture. A defeat at the weekend would leave Chelsea with a tricky decision to make over the future of Mauricio Pochettino.

However, on a positive note, the Blues may receive a huge injury boost for this fixture.

Christopher Nkunku, eagerly awaiting his Chelsea debut, is edging closer to full fitness.

Participating in team training once more as he recovers from a long-term knee injury, he remains actively involved. Pochettino mentioned his doubtful status in Friday’s press conference, with Chelsea fans eagerly anticipating any sign of him, even if just on the bench. But it is feared that even the French international at 100% would be difficult for him to carry this current team to a result, particularly in a hostile environment such as Goodison Park.

It could be that Nkunku will never get to play under Pochettino in the Premier League, because their are numerous reports circulating regarding the pressure on the Argentine to get a victory this weekend.