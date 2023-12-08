Manchester United star could be left out of the squad against Bournemouth

After the Newcastle United setback, Manchester United rebounded with a convincing victory over Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Under significant pressure from the British media, Manager Erik ten Hag made a bold decision by excluding underperformers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial from the starting lineup.

Antony and Alejandro Garnacho stepped up admirably in the absence of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Considering the form displayed by the United duo, the manager is likely contemplating continuing with the same pair.

Rashford’s struggles this season have been notable, with the last season’s top scorer appearing like a mere shadow of his former self. The manager addressed questions about Rashford during the pre-match press conference before the game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The manager reaffirmed his faith in the academy graduate but emphasised that only the top performers in training would secure a spot in the matchday squad.

Encouraging Marcus Rashford to draw inspiration from Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire in terms of reversing fortunes mid-season, the manager highlighted the importance of consistent effort.

Despite Rashford making a late second-half appearance in the Chelsea game, he missed the final training session due to illness, according to Manchester Evening News.

It could be beneficial to sit Rashford out for a short while; his form has been far from good this season but perhaps a mental reset is needed for him to find his shooting boots from last season.