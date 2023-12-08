Liverpool legend weighs in on “problem” regarding 25-year-old

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance in today’s game sets him apart, showcasing not only remarkable accuracy in long-distance deliveries but also excellence in short passing.

His versatile ability to strike the ball with precision, employing various techniques, instills concern in opponents and prompts managers’ alarm bells to ring, because of the ability to slice through the opposition.

However, despite his prowess, his defensive skills in the right-back position don’t consistently match the same level. Despite having a clear view of the pitch, Alexander-Arnold sometimes struggles to anticipate and respond to threats in a timely manner.

Liverpool recognised Alexander-Arnold’s potential early on, given his background as a midfielder before transitioning to a full-back. His goal-scoring prowess, demonstrated by netting two goals for Liverpool’s Under 18s against Manchester United at Carrington in 2015, highlighted his talent.

The decision to shift him to the full-back role might have been a strategic move to secure his place in the starting XI, leveraging his versatility and skill set in a position that allowed him to contribute both defensively and offensively.

Graeme Souness believes that Liverpool shouldn’t risk playing the England international in the midfield role against better teams.

“Against the weaker teams, when Liverpool are dominating the ball, that new midfield role will be perfect for Trent. But against the better teams, I feel there may be a problem for him and his team,” he told the Daily Mail.