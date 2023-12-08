Former Manchester City player and pundit Micah Richards has offered his perspective on Pep Guardiola’s recent remarks regarding his, Jamie Carragher’s, and Gary Neville’s Premier League titles.

After dissecting City’s 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Guardiola dismissed any complacency in his squad and mentioned Richards, Neville, and Carragher, highlighting their lack of experience winning four consecutive Premier League titles.

In response to Guardiola’s comments, Carragher and Neville shared their thoughts, and now Richards, speaking on a recent episode of The Rest Is Football, shared his verdict on the matter.

“I was thinking to myself how have I been put into this situation when I’ve been nothing but positive about Man City? I said maybe individual mistakes and talked about centre-halves coming into midfield and not stopping the counterattack.

“All the Man City fans, ‘Pep puts Micah back in his place, Micah is supposed to be one of us, he’s supposed to be City through and through and he’s slagging City off.’ I never once slagged City off so it’s gone full circle.”

Having faced challenges with injuries, suspensions, and a demanding fixture schedule, Pep Guardiola’s priority is steering his side back to victory. With four previous Premier League games without a win, the focus is on regaining momentum, beginning with the upcoming match against Luton Town on Sunday for the Citizens.