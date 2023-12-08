Roy Hodgson’s response to Crystal Palace supporters after object was thrown towards him

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson expresses regret for labeling the club’s supporters as “spoiled” following the jeers directed at his players after the 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson acknowledged that fans have been “spoiled here in recent times” but issued an apology before the upcoming match against Liverpool on Saturday’s early afternoon kick-off.

Palace endured a third consecutive loss at Selhurst Park with a defeat to Bournemouth, and their struggles continue as they haven’t secured a victory on home turf since a 3-2 win over Wolves on 3 September.

Adding to the disappointment, an object was thrown at Roy Hodgson from the crowd as he made his way towards the tunnel after the defeat to Andoni Iraola’s side.

“I am distressed by my comments and choice of word, which I bitterly regret. I would be devastated if they didn’t think I appreciated them,” he said in his pre-match press conference, via BBC.

Crystal Palace will need to their supporters firmly behind them on Saturday when they host Premier League title contenders Liverpool. The Eagles’ form is awful at the minute having won once in eight games, and if they fail to pick up points this weekend they could be seven points, or closer, to the drop zone.