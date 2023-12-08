“I am not going to stop” – relentless message from Unai Emery as he previews Arsenal clash

Unai Emery anticipates more excellence from Aston Villa as they aim to build on their impressive victory over Manchester City in a clash against Arsenal.

Despite their stunning performance, Emery views the upcoming match as their toughest test of the season, urging his players to replicate their success. Villa, just under 68 hours after defeating City, face the challenge of securing a 15th consecutive home league win, a feat that would bring them within a point of the visitors.

Emery remains focused on continuous improvement despite the acclaim for their recent display.

“That is the most focus now – trying to get the best analysis to share and to try to deliver our best against Arsenal, improving things we did on Wednesday, even playing like we played.

“It is my challenge every day, to be better today than yesterday and better tomorrow than today. I am not going to stop,” Emery said during his recent press conference.

Aston Villa’s impressive tally of 32 points from their first 15 matches mirrors Leicester’s standing when they won the title in the 2015/16 season.

Unai Emery reiterates his belief that it will take another 15 matches to assess Villa’s potential for a top-four finish. Despite the cautious approach, he encourages supporters to dream big and maintain optimism about the team’s aspirations.

Villa sit in third place only four points behind the Gunners, but they can close that gap this weekend, and if they do claim a victory, everybody will be taking them seriously in the title picture.