Trai Hume, the 21-year-old Sunderland defender, has emerged as a prime target for Leeds United as the January transfer window approaches.

Hume’s standout performances this season, with 19 appearances, one goal, and one assist, have drawn attention from several clubs, including Leicester City and Burnley.

However, amidst the mounting interest, football pundit Carlton Palmer has advised Hume to remain at Sunderland for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on Football League World, Palmer emphasised the key role staying with Sunderland could play in the player’s career development.

Palmer urged Sunderland to maintain their stance in the upcoming window, considering Hume’s ongoing development and the club’s long-term objectives.

He said:

“Trai’s only going to get better. In doing so, the fee and the profit for Sunderland will increase. They should not sell with their intention to get into the playoffs and promotion the ultimate aim.”

“It is better to stand firm in January. They’re in a strong position. Contract expires in 2028. The longer Trai keeps playing for Sunderland and developing in the manner that he is, his fee will only increase.”

Leeds United are in need of a right-back with Luke Ayling contract coming to an end in the summer and Djed Spence currently on loan from Tottenham.

Trai could be a great long-term signing for them and would be considered a move up. But whether he prefers to stay at Sunderland and continue to develop for another year before making the big move remains to be seen.