23-year-old Arsenal signed last year wants to leave the club in January – Arteta will not stand in his way

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is willing to let Jakub Kiwior leave despite him signing just last year.

The Polish defender has emerged as a ‘priority’ target for Italian giants AC Milan ahead of the January transfer window, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (as reported by The Mirror).

As per the report, Mikel Arteta is not going to stand in the way of the player who has expressed his desire to join the Serie A side.

It is said that while Milan would prefer a permanent move, they will not be opposed to an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Italian side Spezia Calcio in January 2023 for a fee of £20m and has since then made 19 appearances for the club, 11 of those coming this season.

The versatile defender who can play centre-back as well as left-back has not been able to establish himself as a regular but the injury to Tomiyasu as well as the upcoming Asian Cup games in January could give Kiwior a good run of games.

However, it looks like the player himself would prefer to leave the club in January in search of regular playing time and is keen on a move back to Italy.