27-year-old German international offered to Man United as ten Hag looks to build again

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag is a man under immense pressure at Man United, but to his immense credit he’s facing his detractors head on and isn’t shying away from making difficult decisions in the hope of bringing back some success to Man United.

The Dutchman saw his side beat Chelsea in midweek, and will surely be hoping that’s the first of four positive results as United play Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all in the space of one week.

How his players fare over the next few weeks, including the festive calendar, will help determine where the club wish to strengthen, and according to Sport BILD, one German outfit are willing to lend United a hand.

Former Chelsea flop, Timo Werner, has been offered to the Premier League club for a potential January switch, however, it’s unlikely that they, or another previously interested party in Real Madrid, will be interested in the 27-year-old’s services.

That’s likely to be as much to do with Werner’s pathetic goalscoring return this season – just two scored according to WhoScored.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham enter race to sign 23-year-old linked with Chelsea and Manchester United
Arsenal want star with 47 PL appearances in January to aid their title push
Chelsea and West Ham target available in January, €20 million would get deal done

From the player’s point of view, there’s an obvious need to be on the pitch, as Euro 2024 is just six months away and takes place in Germany.

Judging by the lack of interest, Leipzig are going to have to work hard and fast to try and find any club brave enough to take a chance.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.