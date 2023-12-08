27-year-old German international offered to Man United as ten Hag looks to build again

Erik ten Hag is a man under immense pressure at Man United, but to his immense credit he’s facing his detractors head on and isn’t shying away from making difficult decisions in the hope of bringing back some success to Man United.

The Dutchman saw his side beat Chelsea in midweek, and will surely be hoping that’s the first of four positive results as United play Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all in the space of one week.

How his players fare over the next few weeks, including the festive calendar, will help determine where the club wish to strengthen, and according to Sport BILD, one German outfit are willing to lend United a hand.

Former Chelsea flop, Timo Werner, has been offered to the Premier League club for a potential January switch, however, it’s unlikely that they, or another previously interested party in Real Madrid, will be interested in the 27-year-old’s services.

That’s likely to be as much to do with Werner’s pathetic goalscoring return this season – just two scored according to WhoScored.

From the player’s point of view, there’s an obvious need to be on the pitch, as Euro 2024 is just six months away and takes place in Germany.

Judging by the lack of interest, Leipzig are going to have to work hard and fast to try and find any club brave enough to take a chance.