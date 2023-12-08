£60m-rated “really impressive” 23-year-old England international being tracked by Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are always on the look out for the game’s best players, and with the loss of centre-back, Joel Matip, for the rest of the season, that need has become even more acute.

Matip has ruptured his ACL and will be out for the remainder of 2023/24, by which time his contract with the Reds concludes.

Despite their injury problems to this point, the Reds are right up there in the Premier League and are just two points behind leaders, Arsenal.

Before they face the Gunners in the Premier League, Liverpool have to play both Crystal Palace and Man United, and it’s against the Eagles where Klopp can get a closer look at Marc Guehi.

The England international, who is rated at £60m according to a Football Insider report, will not be sold next month say Mirror, however, their stance could change if Liverpool offer more than the market rate.

Much will depend on the 23-year old’s own ambitions of course and, at present, you can certainly see them being fulfilled at Anfield rather than Selhurst Park.

If this season has shown Palace players anything, it’s that Roy Hodgson has taken them as far as he can, and it’s time for a younger man to step into the breach.

Fresh ideas and a fresh perspective may keep Guehi from Liverpool’s clutches for now, but a move has a sense of inevitability about it.