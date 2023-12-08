Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield in the upcoming winter transfer window.

They are looking to acquire the services of Fulham’s Joao Palhinha according to a report by the Mirror.

The Gunners might be sitting at the top of the Premier League but Mikel Arteta still feels the need to reinforce his midfield. Palhinha has extensive experience with 47 appearances in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact.

Signing a new midfielder is now a priority for the Spanish manager heading into the winter window. While quite a few names have been linked with the Gunners, Palhinha could be the preferred choice for the North London club given his recent form.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was close to parting ways with the Cottagers in the summer. The club had reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a transfer worth £55 million but the deal collapsed as Fulham couldn’t sign a replacement in time. The German giants remain interested in the Portuguese international but they will now have to battle it out with Arsenal for his signatures.

While the Gunners have identified the 28-year-old as a top target for the winter, they might not have enough funds to execute such a transfer having already spent millions in the summer. And, this is where they could look to raise funds by selling Thomas Partey.

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries lately and Arteta could look to move him on in order to get his hands on Palhinha whose arrival will bolster his squad and help him in their pursuit of the Premier League title.