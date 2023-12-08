More bad news for Tottenham: Star player now a potential doubt for the Newcastle game

Tottenham received an injury scare last night when skipper Heung-min Son was forced off in the 88th minute.

He received a pretty hard whack in the back and could be seen in extreme pain as he hobbled off. Fan footage showed him reduced to tears as the medical staff attended to him on the bench.

After the game Son gave an update on his potential injury and admitted that he hopes that it is something not too serious. He said (via The Spurs Watch):

“It hurts a bit. It hurts a lot more when it crashed earlier. I got a little sore even after it was over so I took painkillers now. I will have to look at it tomorrow but I just hope it’s not serious.”

And now manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that there is no update on Son yet and that they will have to wait and see whether he will be fit for Sunday or not.

He said (via Newcastle World):

“No update yet. We’ll see how he is because he was a bit sore after the game. We’ll wait and see what the outcome is for Sunday.”

Son’s absence would come as a huge blow for Ange Postecoglou ahead of their crucial game against Newcastle this weekend.

The club is already going through a horrible injury crisis that has resulted in Spurs playing with an extremely depleted side.

Whether Son will be ready to face the Magpies remains to be seen.