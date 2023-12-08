Barcelona ready to include several players in stunning players-plus-cash deal for Newcastle star

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes despite him recently signing a new contract with the Magpies.

Amid plenty of speculations in the summer, the Brazilian ended up staying put at Newcastle and signed an extension in October which is expires in 2028.

But that has not stopped Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) from linking him with a move to the La Liga giants.

As per the report, Barcelona ‘really like’ him but signing him will not be easy since he has a £100m release clause in his current deal at the Tyneside club.

It goes on to add that the Spanish club will still try to make a move for him and will include some of their own players as part of the deal.

Bruno Guimaraes to Barcelona?
Financially struggling Barcelona see a player plus cash deal as the only possible solution if they want to secure the signing of the fantastic midfielder.

Bruno Guimaraes has been a revelation for the Newcastle midfield since he joined in 2022.

In 78 appearances for the Magpies, he has scored 11 goals and assisted 8 and has been an instrumental player in Newcastle’s resurgence that saw them qualify for the Champions League last season.

 

