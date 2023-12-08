Rayan Cherki hasn’t had the best of times of late but he continues to be linked with big clubs like Chelsea.

The 20-year-old Olympique Lyon sensation has struggled for form and with his contract running out, the French club could look to cash in on him in the upcoming winter transfer window according to a report by Fichajes.

Cherki burst onto the scene in some fashion after coming through the ranks at Lyon. His impressive start resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe. Chelsea and West Ham United are two clubs who were interested in his services last summer. But, they failed to land him.

They could reignite their interest in the 20-year-old’s services in the upcoming transfer window with Lyon considering cashing in on the French youth international. Cherki hasn’t been at his best for a while now and with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025, a potential sale in the winter cannot be ruled out.

Lyon’s priority will be to extend his stay at the club. If the player doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal, they will look to cash in on him with just over 18 months left on his contract. They will be looking to make a minimum of €20 million from potential a sale.

With Lyon considering parting ways with their 20-year-old gem, Chelsea and West Ham United could reignite their interest. The Blues have focused on signing young players with huge potential and Cherki certainly fits the bill. Meanwhile, the Hammers want more creativity in the centre of the park and the French youth international would surely help their cause.

The technically gifted midfielder has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and he could be a long-term asset for the two clubs.