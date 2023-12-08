Max Moerstedt has made quite a name for himself with impressive performances for the Hoffenheim youth teams and Germany at the Under-17 World Cup.

His impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed and Chelsea and Manchester United are two clubs keen on having him in their ranks according to a report via Fichajes.

Moerstedt was a part of the Bayern Munich youth ranks before making a move to Hoffenheim in the summer of 2021. He has since gone from strength to strength. While the 17-year-old is currently a part of their Under-19 setup, he is expected to soon get promoted to their first team.

The teenage striker had an exceptional FIFA under-17 World Cup, he scored goals for fun and helped his nation clinch the title. His performances have resulted in interest from across Europe but Manchester United and Chelsea are two clubs that stand out.

The Blues have focused on signing young players with huge potential since their takeover and Moerstedt could be an ideal fit for their project. Chelsea do need reinforcement up top and the 17-year-old can help them in the long run.

The Red Devils are also on the lookout for players who can help bolster their squad and the German youth international certainly can. While he might not mix their problems up top on an immediate basis, he could be their long-term solution.

The teenager has the potential to be a star in the future and with United and Chelsea keen on his services, it will be interesting to see where his future lies.