“Doesn’t look good” – Blow for Liverpool as Klopp confirms star play will miss the Palace game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared the latest on Alexis Mac Allister’s injury.

The Argentinean midfielder suffered a cut on his knee during their 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday due to which he was forced off near the hour mark.

Goal from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai helped Liverpool come out as winners in what was a tough outing for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

They play Crystal Palace tomorrow in the early kick-off and speaking ahead of the game, Klopp gave an update on the former Brighton man.

He confirmed that the player will not recover in time for the clash against Palace and remains a doubt for the games next week as well.

He said (via BBC Sports):

“Macca doesn’t look good, so we have to see day by day.”

“They were pretty hopeful after the game that it was not serious. It’s not that serious, but in the period of the year if you are out for five days, it’s 12 games pretty much.”

“I don’t expect him to be ready for [Saturday]. I don’t know about Thursday or Sunday after that, so it’s pretty much stop and go. We have to see.”

He has been exceptional for the Reds since joining in the summer and his absence in the midfield will be felt.

Klopp does have options with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Endo, Curtis Jones all capable of playing in similar roles.

A win against Palace will take them to the top of the table, one point above Arsenal who play Aston Villa later the same day.