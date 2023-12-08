€177k-a-week Aston Villa man seeking Bayern Munich move in January

Clement Lenglet is a player who is not in the plans of Unai Emery this season despite only joining the Birmingham club on loan from Barcelona this summer.

The centre-back has made just five appearances this season for Villa and is still waiting to feature in the Premier League.

The player is said to be unhappy with his lack of game time and according to Bild, Bayern Munich have identified Lenglet as an option ahead of the January transfer window to sort out their defensive problems.

SPORT relays Bild’s claim and provides their own information on this transfer story. Barcelona are said to be attentive to Bayern’s movements and the door would be opened for the Frenchman’s transfer as long as they take care of his full salary – which is currently €177k-a-week in England.

Lenglet is not trusted by Emery at present but Sport explains that the Spanish coach doesn’t want to let him go in January as it would leave the Villa boss short in this area of the pitch.

It seems that it is now up to Lenglet to force his way into Emery’s plans but it will be tough given the recent performances of Pau Torres and Diego Carlos.