Emery handed boost as he looks to raid former club for 23-year-old ace

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are keen on having Emile Smith Rowe in their ranks and have been monitoring him for a while now.

They have received a major boost in their pursuit of the 23-year-old as Arsenal are ready to sell their academy graduate according to a report by Football Transfers.

Smith Rowe has been at Arsenal since his childhood days. He came up the ranks at some pace and made it to their first team in the summer of 2020. He had an exceptional start to his first-team career and became a fan favourite.

But, over the years he has fallen down the pecking order and injuries have hampered his progress. He is no longer a preferred choice and has only managed 231 minutes of footballing action this season.

Mikel Arteta has already held talks with the player over his role at the club and the fact that he is no longer the preferred choice.

Meanwhile, the Gunners would have offloaded him in the summer had they managed to sign Ilkay Gundogan.

While they had to keep him at the club to ensure they have enough depth, the north London club are now ready to let him leave in the winter if an ideal offer arrives. It is a huge boost for Villa as they have been following the 23-year-old for a while now.

Unai Emery is a big admirer of the England youth international and feels he could be an ideal signing for his team. He has watched him up close during his managerial stint at Arsenal and is keen on having him at Villa.