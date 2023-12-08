Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been pleased with Glen Kamara in recent weeks and admits that he has been performing at a “top-level” having been made a starter.

The 28-year-old has started each of Leeds’ last six Championship matches and the Yorkshire club have lost just one of the 10 matches Kamara has played from the beginning since his arrival in the summer, which came back in September at Southampton.

The midfielder made the move from Rangers to Elland Road this year and has provided Farke with two assists and some big performances.

Speaking about Kamara after the Middlesbrough game, the Leeds manager said about the Finland international: “Never a perfect game for teams or players. For Glen, there is more to come and more consistency. When I judge his last five or six games I would say he is on a top level. Decision-making on the ball. Experience and class to find a good balance.

“His calmness on the ball, he is priceless. Like how competitive he is against the ball. Won many duels. Aggressive in pressing and recovering the balls. Quite crucial for our game. Pleased with him and he can go further in his way.”

Leeds are in great form at present and fans of the club will be hoping that Kamara can help them continue it against Blackburn on Saturday.