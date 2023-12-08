Giorgio Chiellini makes shock West Ham ‘best team’ claim

The Italian legend has claimed that David Moyes’ West Ham side would be one of the best teams in the Serie A.

After a season which saw them win European silverware last season, the Hammers have kicked on this season despite losing their captain, Declan Rice.

The England midfielder joined London rivals Arsenal in the summer for a club record, £105m, but was soon replaced by Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

Many thought they would regress after losing their star man, but they have only improved as their 2-1 win against Tottenham on Thursday night shows.

Former Juventus defender, Giorgio Chiellini, has gone as far as to say that they are on the ‘same level’ as Serie A’s finest.

“Probably in Italy, it’s easier because he knows the league. But West Ham are on the same level as the best team in Serie A.” He told the Athletic when discussing West Ham loanee, Gianluca Scamacca.

“Physically they have a supremacy that can permit them to destroy the opponents. That’s not something that is easy to figure out.”

The Hammers have already qualified for the next round of the Champions League and play SC Freiburg next week to try and seal their place at the top of the group.