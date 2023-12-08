Harry Redknapp reveals that he is a ‘big fan’ of new West Ham signing

The former Tottenham boss has hailed West Ham man James Ward-Prowse after his recent performances with the club.

The English midfielder joined from Southampton in the summer as the club prepared for life without Declan Rice.

Mexican star, Edson Alvarez, also arrived alongside the English man as the duo have formed a rock-solid partnership in the middle of the park.

But it is Ward-Prowse who has really caught the eye of Redknapp who has hailed the midfielder.

“I think they made some good signings in the summer. The recruitment has been good, especially Ward-Prowse.” He told talkSPORT.

“I am a big fan of his. I think he is a really solid, good player. He was a great player to bring in. The right type of person.”

The 29-year-old scored against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night as his side went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to another goal from Jarrod Bowen.

David Moyes will also have his eyes on more European silverware as his side has already secured passage to the next round of the Europa League.

Attention now turns to Fulham this weekend before an upcoming trip to Anfield in the Carabao Cup.