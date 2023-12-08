“I’ve seen that in him…” – Ange Postecoglou backs Spurs winger to find his feet at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou expresses “full faith” in winger Brennan Johnson, believing he has the potential to be a decisive player in the future.

Despite squandering promising positions in Thursday night’s defeat to West Ham, Johnson, who joined Tottenham from Nottingham Forest in a £47.5 million deal in the summer, remains a player in whom Postecoglou places significant trust.

Postecoglou’s side suffered their fourth defeat in five matches, falling nine points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League despite taking the lead in each of those games.

Brennan Johnson, who has scored only once in a Tottenham shirt since his summer move from Nottingham Forest is highlighted by Postecoglou as someone who could benefit from more self-belief.

“He’s joined a big football club. You can’t play for a big football club and hide away. It doesn’t happen.

“I know that will come. I have full faith that it will come. I’ve seen that in him. But like any other process with young players and young people, they have got to get to that space,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

Brennan Johnson might contend with competition from Richarlison for a spot in the starting XI against Newcastle, although Sunday’s match could be too soon for the Brazilian to start following surgery on a persistent groin problem last month. Ange Postecoglou reveals the operation’s success and challenges Richarlison to make a meaningful impact in the team.