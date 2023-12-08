Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal have their very own ‘Roy Keane’

Arsenal FC
The former Liverpool defender has hailed Arsenal’s signing of Declan Rice as a ‘bargain’ and has compared him to Roy Keane.

Since joining from West Ham for a club record £105 million, Rice has been nothing short of sensational for the Gunners.

The English midfielder has been so good that most Arsenal fans haven’t missed the injured Thomas Partey who was arguably their most important player last season.

Rice has singlehandedly won games in both boxes, scoring winners against Manchester United and Luton Town while clearing balls off the line like against Brentford.

Declan Rice celebrates after scoring the winner against Luton

But it is not just Arsenal fans who have been impressed by the 24-year-old’s immediate impact with Carragher hailing the signing of the midfielder.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender compared him to Premier League legend, Keane.

“Declan Rice, at £105 million, is a bargain for Arsenal.” He said.

“He has been probably the most influential player in the Premier League this season and, every time I watch him, he reminds me of Keane.”

Despite frequent injuries to their squad and inconsistent individual performances, the Gunners currently sit at the top of the table with Rice being a clear reason as to why.

