Tensions ran high as Everton clinched a significant 3-0 win against Newcastle, marked by heated exchanges between Jordan Pickford and the Magpies’ fans throughout the match.

The former Sunderland keeper had the last laugh in a game where Everton capitalised on Kieran Trippier’s errors not once, but twice.

Dwight McNeil opened the scoring in the 79th minute, swiftly followed by Doucoure doubling the lead seven minutes later, before Beto sealed the victory in stoppage time.

The win was huge for Everton as it took them out of the relegation zone despite a10 point deduction.

Following the defeat, Anderson shed light on Pickford’s actions that incited the Newcastle players and fans.

He said (via BBC Sport Tyne & Wear):

“Pickford applauded the Newcastle fans,”

“That’s what started it all.

“There’s no love lost between him and them. They wind him up and you have to say in recent years we’ve had the better of him.

“Tonight he’s exacted a bit of revenge if you want to call it that.”

Pickford gets abused by Newcastle fans everytime he plays them due to his previous links with their rivals Sunderland.

And he found a moment to get his revenge against them as Everton secured a rare win against their rivals.