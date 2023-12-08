Liverpool are keen on defensive reinforcements following the injury to Joel Matip.

The 32-year-old has been ruled out of the remainder of the season, as a result, the Merseyside club are now looking to land Maxence Lacroix at the club in the winter according to a report by the Mirror.

Matip was subbed off in their 4-3 win over Fulham last Sunday and scans have confirmed that the 32-year-old has ruptured his ACL. His season is over and with Matip no longer, the Merseyside club has no other option than to enter the market for a new defender.

Virgil van Dijk is still the mainstay of their team and Ibrahima Konate will now be the first-choice defensive partner for the Dutch international. But, Jurgen Klopp is aware of the fact that he needs depth to compete in all competitions.

As a result, the Reds will push for a new centre in the winter. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is on their radar but he is unlikely to be available next month. ‌Lacroix is another centre-back that has been on their radar for a while now and they could push for his services in the winter.

The 23-year-old is one of the mainstays of VfL Wolfsburg but he could still be available in the winter with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025. With just over 18 months left, the German club could look to cash in on one of their most consistent players.

The French defender could be available for £25 million-plus but the Reds might look to negotiate a lower price with the 23-year-old’s contract running out in less than two years time.

He could be an ideal fit for the club, he will not only help them cope with Matip’s absence but could also become one of the mainstays of the club in the long run.