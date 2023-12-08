Enzo Maresca should be happy with Leicester City sitting top of the Championship but the Italian coach continues to look to improve his players ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Despite being one of the Foxes’ best players this season, Maresca has challenged Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to create even more goals as the Leicester City manager is “not happy” with his midfielder’s assist tally.

Dewsbury-Hall has assisted seven goals in the Championship this season so far, which only Ipswich left-back Leif Davis and Norwich playmaker Gabriel Sara can top.

Maresca highlighted in particular that he would like to see the midfielder play balls through to Jamie Vardy more often and should have done so against Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Leicester coach said about Dewsbury-Hall: “In terms of goals, he is where he has to be.

“In terms of assists, I’m not happy. The assist (at West Brom) was quite easy but he has to improve in the last pass. He had many chances against Watford, chances against Sheffield Wednesday, where he could play better balls to Jamie (Vardy).

“If he shoots and scores, nobody says nothing. But if he shoots and misses, why didn’t he pass the ball? You are completely right. It was easy to pass the ball, but also the decision-making was perfect. For sure, he is on the right path.”

Overall, the Italian coach will be happy with the 25-year-old this season but he is right to push him to do better because if the midfielder can find another level, that will certainly help the Foxes achieve promotion back to the Premier League.