Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t “know when” Chelsea will return to the top four and admits it could take over “a year”

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he doesn’t know when Chelsea will return to the Premier League’s top four amid the Blues’ latest setback.

The West London club were defeated 2-1 by Man United at Old Trafford on Wednesday but the performance from Pochettino’s men was once again below the standard expected.

The result leaves Chelsea tenth in the Premier League standings, 11 points off of the top four spots after just 15 matches.

This campaign seems to be a continuation of the previous season and at present, it feels like the Blues are a long way off the top of the table, which shouldn’t be the case given the crazy amount of money they have spent in recent transfer windows.

Chelsea have shown glimpses of their progress under their new Argentine manager and speaking ahead of the Blues’ match with Everton at the weekend, Pochettino has said that he doesn’t know when the West London club will get back to competing for the top four.

“We are building something that’ll pay off,” the Chelsea boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“We knew when we accepted it’d be tough. We’re going to challenge for the top four spots to be back in the Champions League. Maybe not now, but in the future. Who knows when?

“Maybe a year or six months. We will see…”.