Mesut Ozil destroys Tottenham Hotspur with ‘Bottle job FC’ tweet

The former Arsenal star has fired shots at club rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a ‘Bottle Job’ post on X.

Despite the disappointing finish to his career at Arsenal, Mesut Ozil is still held in high regard by the Emirates faithful.

It seems that he also shares that same feeling as he has continuously rooted for his old club’s success after he left in 2021.

But he has also rooted for his former North London rival’s downfall as he showed on Friday evening with a post on X.

After OptaJoe tweeted that Spurs are the first Premier League club in history to ‘fail to win five consecutive games despite going 1-0 up in each match’, Ozil reposted it and labelled them as bottle jobs.

Who else should be able to break that record? 😬 Bottle Job FC is back 🫡 https://t.co/AX6q18lUHm — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 8, 2023

Ange Postecoglou’s side achieved the unfortunate record after they failed to beat West Ham on Thursday night despite going ahead through a Cristian Romero header.

They will be hoping to put an end to the run when they welcome a wounded Newcastle side to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday.