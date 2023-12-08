The Arsenal boss received a yellow card against Luton Town last weekend for ‘over-celebrating’ after Declan Rice’s 97th-minute winner.

In an incredible game between the recently promoted side and Arsenal, the league leaders managed to keep their spot at the top of the table after a dramatic 4-3 win.

Many fans expected a routine victory for the Gunners and it looked like it would be just that after Gabriel Martinelli gave them the lead in the first half.

But the hosts levelled things up thanks to a brilliant header from a corner before Gabriel Jesus restored his side’s lead before the break with a header of his own.

Rob Edward’s side came out fighting in the second half and grabbed two goals in quick succession, forcing Arsenal to rely on goals from Kai Havertz and then a last-gasp Rice winner to rescue the three points.

Understandably, Arteta couldn’t control his emotions and celebrated on the sideline with the referee choosing to book him for actions.

During his press conference ahead of his side’s crucial clash with Aston Villa on Saturday, the Spanish manager questioned how he can stop showing emotion.

“I don’t know how to stop (it). It was a really emotional moment.” He said via the Daily Mail.

“When you get those moments in sport, you should be able to do that, but I understand as well there are certain boundaries and you have to respect them, such as when you are in an away ground,”