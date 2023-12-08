Newcastle are ‘confident of extending’ contract of key player

Newcastle are reportedly ‘confident’ that they can extend the contract of central defender Fabian Schar.

The Switzerland international looks to have completely revitalised his career at St. James’ Park as he has thrived under Eddie Howe’s tutelage.

With Sven Botman sidelined for the majority of the season so far, the pressure has been put on Schar’s shoulders to step up to the plate.

The 31-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season but Newcastle are reportedly keen on securing his future.

According to reports from Football Insider, the club is ‘confident of extending’ the defender’s time at the club.

Schar has played every minute for his side this season and starred during their triumphant win against PSG in the Champions League where he bagged a spectacular goal.

Currently seventh in the Premier League table, Newcastle will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park.

But it won’t be easy as they travel to North London to meet Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur team who are also looking to bounce back after a humiliating 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Thursday night.