Newcastle are closing in on a £21m deal to sign a highly-rated Juventus youngster Matias Soule as Eddie Howe continues to future-proof his squad.

The Premier League club have made it their policy to sign young players in recent transfer windows and that will not change in 2024.

According to Italian outlet Juve.Live, talks have already started between Newcastle and Juventus over a potential transfer for Soule as the Serie A club are believed to be struggling financially and are reportedly looking to sell some of their younger players to raise funds.

Soule is currently enjoying a productive loan spell at Serie A new boys Frosinone, where he has scored six goals and provided an assist across 12 matches for one of the weaker teams in the Italian top division.

The Argentine was not deemed to be part of Massimo Allegri’s first-team plans this season and it looks like the winger won’t be working his way into them for the next campaign either.

This will allow Newcastle to pick up a very talented player and only time will tell if they can get the deal over the line.