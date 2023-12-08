Pete O’Rourke claims Levy has had a change of heart regarding 26-yr-old and is now considering January sale

Tottenham Hotspur have changed their stance on Brazilian striker Richarlison and are now ready to sell him in January.

That is according to Football Insder’s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke, who claims that Spurs ‘will now consider selling’ the 26-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

Pete O’Rourke’s report states that until November, the consensus among Daniel Levy and co was to reject all offers for the former Everton man.

But the change in heart comes from the reasoning that the money that comes for the sale of the striker can be used to bolster the squad in January which has become an absolute must for Spurs.

The Tottenham attacker was subject to late Saudi interest in the summer transfer window but are reportedly ready to test the waters again in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old, who joined Tottenham from Everton last season in a high-profile transfer, has faced challenges adapting to his new club.

He only scored one goal in the Premier League last season and while many thought that he would return to his best under Ange Postecoglou, he unfortunately has continued to struggle.